FIGHTING NANCY: Pelosi Said She’d “Punch Out” Trump if He Came to Capitol Building [SEE THE VIDEO]

Newly released video footage played by the January 6th committee hearing on Thursday shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she’d attack Trump if he came to Capitol.

Speaking to supporters in Washington on Jan. 6, Trump told them to go to the U.S. Capitol building to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election, assuring them that he will join them.

As Pelosi watched the rally, an aide told her that the Secret Service had already decided not to bring Trump to the Capitol, even if he wanted to go.

“If he comes, I’m going to punch him out,” Pelosi said. “I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out, and I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump aide, told the Jan. 6 committee in June that Trump demanded to be driven to Capitol and attempted to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was in when the Secret Service refused.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)