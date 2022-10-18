BALD-FACED LIAR: Fauci Claims He “Had Nothing to Do” with School Shutdowns [SEE THE VIDEO]

In an apparent attempt to save the last shreds of his credibility before he retires, Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted in an interview earlier this week that he was not at all responsible for nationwide school shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with ABC, Fauci was asked whether it was a mistake to shut down schools for so long. Fauci first defended the shutdowns, pointing to Covid-19 fatalities among children, but then pivoted.

“If you go back, and I ask anybody to go back over the number of times that I’ve said we’ve got to do everything we can to keep the schools open, no one plays that clip,” he said. “They always come back and say, ‘Fauci is responsible for closing the schools.’ I had nothing to do [with it], I mean, let’s get down to the facts.”

Despite his denial, there’s plenty of evidence that Fauci did indeed support school shutdowns.

In March 2020, Fauci told PBS: “So, clearly, in certain circumstances, particularly in areas where there’s community spread, the schools should be closed.”

Even as late as September 2020, Fauci said that schools should only reopen “once the virus is under control.”

The widespread shutdown of schools in the earlier months of the pandemic have come under increasing scrutiny and criticism lately, as study after study shows the terrible toll it took on children, including skyrocketing mental health issues and a steep dive in academic abilities.

