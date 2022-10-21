Kiddush Hashem: Avreich Gives Up Yerushah Of Tens Of Millions Of Euros

An avreich from France who learns in Kollel Chazon Ish in Bnei Brak gave up a yerushah of tens of millions of euros due to the fact that some of the money was earned through chillul Shabbos, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

According to the report, the avreich’s 80-year-old father, a French millionaire who owns about 20 luxury hotels, recently closed a huge business deal, and together with his two brothers, arranged a new will for his increased fortune. The father himself is Shomer Shabbos but some of his relatives are not.

All the heirs, including the avreich, were asked to sign the will. The avreich asked Rabbanim in Eretz Yisrael and France about accepting the money tainted by Chillul Shabbos and was told that despite the huge personal loss, he can’t accept the money.

Several of his relatives tried to come up with legal or business loopholes to allow him to receive the money but he decided to simply forgo the yerusha.

The avreich sent a detailed letter to his father explaining the reasoning behind his refusal to sign the will and his father accepted his son’s decision with great admiration and pride.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)