LOSING IT: Biden Insists He’s “Functioning” in Unintelligible Ramble [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a Sunday segment on MSNBC ostensibly intended to showcase President Biden’s vitality, the president acknowledged that his age is a “legitimate” concern for voters, but insisted that “everything physically about me is still functioning well… So, you know, and mentally, too, so…”
Biden was responding to a question from MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, who told Biden that his Aunt Gloria was concerned about the president’s age and isn’t sure if she would vote for Biden in 2024, as she had done in 2020.
Biden responded saying that “I think Aunt Gloria should take a look. I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me.”
“Am I slowing up? Am I don’t have the same pace? You know, and that old joke—You know, everybody talks about the—you know, the new 70’s 50—you know, all that stuff. You know, I—you know, could be […] I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow,” Biden sputtered.
If you had trouble understanding the president, you’re not alone.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Biden is more grounded in reality than all the election deniers.
The alleged president was completely understandable. He said, in so many pokes at unintelligible verbs and nouns, that he is currently unfit to perform the duties of the Commander in Chief.
He actually expressed the idea he wanted to quite clearly. He has a stammer which is not age related. That is his form of he speech. Stuttering and stammering does not get corrected with age, only with appropriate therapy and excercises. The assumption that a smooth, rapid fire, articulate speaker is necessarily more intelligent and astute, has not proven itself. Its just that most people are impressed and taken by the show.
I honestly feel sorry for him at this point.
Basesther, pretty amazing that he developed this stammer recently, watch old clips of biden and he spoke very clearly, please do some research so you can make informed opinions
I understood what he was saying. His speech patterns have always been this way.
For a brain damaged person ( serious brain surgeries) press refused to report before election he’s gotten worse. Before it was only confusion now it’s unintelligible spark patterns. But he’s on way out and will be judged as a president that accomplished nothing but destroying this country
Zaltzvasser thank you for corroborating what I said. Yes, his manner of speech has been similar thru his political career. And he has many achievements.
If someone can explain what he meant by ‘the new 70’s 50’s’, then it all made sense…