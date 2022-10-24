LOSING IT: Biden Insists He’s “Functioning” in Unintelligible Ramble [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a Sunday segment on MSNBC ostensibly intended to showcase President Biden’s vitality, the president acknowledged that his age is a “legitimate” concern for voters, but insisted that “everything physically about me is still functioning well… So, you know, and mentally, too, so…”

Biden was responding to a question from MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, who told Biden that his Aunt Gloria was concerned about the president’s age and isn’t sure if she would vote for Biden in 2024, as she had done in 2020.

Biden responded saying that “I think Aunt Gloria should take a look. I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me.”

“Am I slowing up? Am I don’t have the same pace? You know, and that old joke—You know, everybody talks about the—you know, the new 70’s 50—you know, all that stuff. You know, I—you know, could be […] I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow,” Biden sputtered.

If you had trouble understanding the president, you’re not alone.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)