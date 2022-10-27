WATCH: Terror Victim’s Uncle Begs For Tefillos: “He’s Suffering Terribly”

The victim of the Ramat Eshkol terror attack, Eliyahu Dahan, 23, is still hospitalized in serious condition at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

Eliyahu’s uncles, Dovid and Avi Biton, spoke with the press at the hospital on Thursday.

“Dying for Kiddush Hashem is a maaleh but living for Kiddush Hashem is no less,” Dovid Biton said. “Our Eliyahu is living al Kiddush Hashem, he’s suffering terribly. He’s a living korban. We believe that everything is from Shamayim, it happened to wake us up. It can happen to anyone.”

“We want to request that this doesn’t turn into a political conversation. Instead, please remember the name Eliyahu ben Margalit. “Daven for him, please – every perek of Tehillim, every good thought can help him to get up again. Right now, he can’t move at all, he can’t walk. He was a happy and healthy 23-year-old and suddenly one small stab…

Biton also bemoaned the current security situation in Israel: “How could it be that we’re being slaughtered here for our identity as Jews? If he didn’t have a Jewish appearance, no one would have approached him. He was looking for someone with a Jewish appearance.”

“We thank the security services for their efforts but there’s a feeling that a bit more deterrence and punishment for terrorists is necessary.”

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Eliyahu ben Margalit b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)