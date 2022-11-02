WATCH: IDF Officer Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack Fires At Terrorist

An IDF officer was seriously injured on Wednesday morning in a ramming attack on Route 443 between the yishuv of Beit Horon and the Maccabim checkpoint, near the city of Modiin.

The terrorist rammed into the IDF officer and then emerged from his vehicle armed with an ax in order to attack the officer. Fortunately, the officer, despite his serious injuries, managed to open fire at the terrorist and neutralize him.

The terrorist’s death was determined at the scene.

MDA paramedics evacuated the officer, in his 20s, to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition.

A statement from the hospital said: “A seriously wounded victim of the ramming attack at the Maccabim junction arrived at the trauma unit with multi-system injuries. He was sedated and ventilated and transferred for emergency surgery.”

