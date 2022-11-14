YOU’VE BEEN WARNED: Lara Trump Sternly Tells DeSantis to Stay Out of 2024 Race [SEE THE VIDEO]

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, issued a warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in case he is thinking of launching a bid for the presidency in 2024: don’t you dare.

Speaking to Sky News, Lara Trump said that her father-in-law’s announcement scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, expected to be his official announcement to enter the 2024 campaign, will be “a very historic event.”

When asked who she thinks would win in a head-to-head matchup between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Lara was clear that she doesn’t think DeSantis should get involved until 2028.

“I think that Ron DeSantis is very smart. Look, he’s a young guy. There will be a lot of opportunity for him in the future, and he knows this, to run for president,” she said.

“And so, I think he’s probably waiting to see what my father-in-law does, and I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it will be great to have all this support of this party — of the America First, MAGA movement, whatever you want to call it — fully behind him in 2028, than possibly fracturing it in 2024. I can tell you, those primaries get very messy and very raw. We’ve experienced that before. So wouldn’t it be nicer for him, and I think he knows this, to wait ’til 2028.”

While many have questioned whether Donald Trump was responsible for the GOP’s lackluster performance in the midterms, the former president has insisted he is not at fault and went full steam ahead with blasting DeSantis and other Republicans who he thinks might challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)