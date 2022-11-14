TIDE TURNING? American Jews Vote for Republicans in Record Numbers

While American Jews have historically voted for Democrats, a Fox News exit poll survey of voters shows that Jews voted for GOP candidates at the highest levels in a generation.

To be sure, 65% of American Jews voted for Democrats in last week’s midterm elections, but support for the GOP among Jews is rising, with 33% voting for Republicans – up from 30% in 2020 and 24% in 2016.

Florida had the highest rate of Jews voting Republican – 45%. In New York, Jewish voters were split between supporting Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, but up to 90% of Jewish voters in areas of Boro Park and Flatbush voted for the Republican.

Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition attributed the shift to Republicans “offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters.”

Included in those solutions are “reducing the skyrocketing costs of living, combating rising hate crime, championing school choice, putting America first on the world stage again by supporting our allies in Israel, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder- with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism,” Markstein told the Jerusalem Post.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)