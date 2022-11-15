BEGGING: Trump Implores Ivanka and Jared to Join Him on Stage for 2024 Campaign Announcement

Donald Trump spent parts of his daughter Tiffany’s wedding begging Ivanka and Jared Kushner to be on stage for his 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, but they wouldn’t bite, the New York Post reports.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” a Trump insider told the Post. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

Their unwillingness to join the former president on stage is causing behind the scenes tensions, the Post’s source said, adding that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are “all-in” on a 2024 presidential run.

Trump himself has been putting on an air of confidence about his announcement in recent days, “puffing up his chest in public, and at the club and says he’s going full speed ahead into the race [and will] crush [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis if he dares run against him,” the source said.

