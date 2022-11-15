BEGGING: Trump Implores Ivanka and Jared to Join Him on Stage for 2024 Campaign Announcement

Donald Trump spent parts of his daughter Tiffany’s wedding begging Ivanka and Jared Kushner to be on stage for his 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, but they wouldn’t bite, the New York Post reports.
“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” a Trump insider told the Post. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”
Their unwillingness to join the former president on stage is causing behind the scenes tensions, the Post’s source said, adding that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are “all-in” on a 2024 presidential run.
Trump himself has been putting on an air of confidence about his announcement in recent days, “puffing up his chest in public, and at the club and says he’s going full speed ahead into the race [and will] crush [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis if he dares run against him,” the source said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Melania wasn’t happy being First Lady the first time around, I wonder how she will approach this campaign.
Trump better not be too insulting to DeSantis. If Trump gets indicted on criminal charges and is disqualified from running for President then DeSantis will become the nominee and most likely the next President. If Trump wants to avoid spending the rest of his life in jail he will need a PARDON from DeSantis who may not give him one if the insults persist.
I don’t believe it, a lot of hearsay and no way to verify it
YWN! Why do you feel the need to make these stupid headlines like this? Have you no shame? You are sounding more and more like a liberal trash talking news outlet
Do the immature idiots at YWN have a problem with President Trump, seems all you do is post negative childish headlines about him, how much is Soros paying you 🙄🤦🏻♂️