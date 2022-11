YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Harav Shmelke Pinter zt”l, the rav of K’hal Bikovsk in Lakewood.

Rav Shmelke served as the rav of Khal Bikvosk in Boro Park for decades before moving to Lakewood and founding Yeshiva Bais Pinchos on New Central Avenue where he also continued to lead his kehillah from.

The Levaya will be held at 6:00PM at Yeshiva Bais Pinchos, 1951 New Central Avenue in Lakewood.

