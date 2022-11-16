Wrong-Way Driver Rams Into Group of Sheriff Recruits, Injuring 22, Including 5 Critically [VIDEOS]

Twenty-two law enforcement recruits were injured, including 5 critically, when they were struck by a vehicle during a morning run in Whittier, California, on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. when members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit class was attending the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center.

LA County officials said 14 recruits suffered minor injuries, four sustained moderate injuries, and five were critically hurt.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck them was going the wrong way down the road. He was given a sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody.

It isn’t yet known if the crash was intentional.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)