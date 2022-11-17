HaGaon Harav Shaul Alter Shlit”a Arrives in U.S., Visits Boro Park Mosdos [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The revered rosh yeshiva from Yeshivas Pnei Menachem, Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter shlit”a, arrived in the United States on Thursday morning, commencing a brief visit to the U.S. to provide his inimitable chizzuk to tens of thousands of Yidden in the country, and to fundraise for his various mosdos in Eretz Yisroel.

The rosh yeshiva was greeted with a sizable kabbalas panim delegation at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and was then driven to Boro Park. He davened shacharis in a tent erected in preparation for the massive crowds expected to come and see him over Shabbos, followed by a lchaim and a short schmooze from the rosh yeshiva.

He then went to Yeshiva Yagdil Torah – including a visit to HaRav Moshe Fogel the longtime Rov in Boro Park.

Rav Shaul then went to see the mechina (8th grade) at the yeshiva, followed by a visit to the yeshiva k’tana he leads, and then to Kollel Pnei Menachem.

At each stop, Rav Shaul delivered a short schmooze to all the boys and bochurim, inspiring them to be mechazek in their torah and Yiddishkeit.

The esteemed rosh yeshiva also paid a visit to the shtiebel and 19th Avenue and 50th Street, which was built by philanthropist Reb Chaim Landau.

Approximately 10,000 people are expected to join Rav Shaul over Shabbos in Boro Park, with a flurry of preparations underway to accommodate the massive crowds.

The rosh yeshiva is expected to deliver many shiurim and shmuessen over the course of his brief visit, and is also expected to visit communities outside of Boro Park – including Monsey and Lakewood – though his trips to those kehillos have not yet been confirmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)