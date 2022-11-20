Smotrich, Chareidi MKs Demand: “Legalize Gender-Segregated Events;” Lapid: “This Isn’t Iran”

The Chareidi parties and the Religious Zionist party are demanding as part of coalition negotiations to advance legislation that gender-segregated public events, namely religious and Chareidi cultural events, studies and public services – will not be considered discriminatory.

According to a Yisrael Hayom report on Sunday, the aim of the religious MKs is to prevent “legal persecution” by officials in the legal system, such as former deputy attorney-general Dina Zilber, who worked against the Chareidi sector by trying to prevent concerts and other public events separated by gender, as well as women’s lobbying groups who file legal petitions against gender-segregated events.

Currently, gender-segregated public events can only be held if they meet a number of conditions and even when these conditions are met, the events are often challenged by groups that file legal petitions against them.

The religious MKs are now demanding to anchor into law that religious-based gender separation at public events and the provision of public services will not constitute discrimination. The demand is based on the understanding that the religious MKs have no interest in imposing gender separation on the general public but simply want to ensure that those who wish to attend gender-segregated events can do so without legal repercussions.

In response to the report, Yair Lapid tweeted: “While in Iran, brave women are fighting for their rights, in Israel, Smotrich and his Chardalim (Chareidi Dati Leumi) are trying to send women behind the barriers and legislate separation between women and men. Where’s the Likud? Why are they silent? This isn’t Iran.”

Likud MK Amichai Chikli responded to Lapid’s tweet by stating: “A sixth-grade level tweet. The idea is to prevent a situation in which a Chareidi singer like Motti Steinmetz who performs for a religious audience is required to cancel his performance despite their desire to maintain segregation. This isn’t for an Ethnix reunion or a Bono performance.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)