A Simcha In The Bereaved Family: A Son Is Born To The Chiyut Family

A year and a half after the terrible Meron disaster, the Chiyut family of Bnei Brak, who suffered the loss of 13-year-old Yedidya Moshe, z’l, is celebrating the birth of a son.

Reb Avigdor Chiyut, who was injured along with his younger son, is celebrating the birth of a son,

“It’s very exciting, a huge simcha,” Reb Avigdor Chiyut said in an interview with Radio 103FM. “It’s not the closing of a circle for us but it does contribute to the goal we set for ourselves – to continue living.”

“I remember that at the end of the shiva, we spoke with the people who came to comfort us, among them bereaved parents. We told ourselves that they gave us great strength, but some of them appeared like the living dead. We decided that it wouldn’t be like that for us. We would build the rest of our lives together with the memory of Yedidya, z’l. We received a wonderful gift in the last few days.”

Since the disaster, Rav Chiyut has been a source of chizzuk to many others, speaking at public events about emunah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)