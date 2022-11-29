Revenge Attack: 3 Druze IDF Soldiers Arrested For Throwing IED At Palestinian Home

Three IDF soldiers from the Druze community in Israel suspected of throwing an improvised explosive device at a Palestinian home in the Beit Lechem area overnight Sunday were arrested on Monday morning.

The device did not explode and there were no injuries in the incident.

The attack is believed to have been in revenge for the kidnapping of a Druze teen from a Jenin hospital last week by Islamic Jihad terrorists.

According to a Kan News report, a Palestinian saw the soldiers throwing the explosive device and filed a complaint with the police.

An IDF spokesperson said that the army has opened an investigation into the matter.

