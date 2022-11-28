Ben Shapiro Tears into Kanye West: “You’ve Trashed Yourself… It Wasn’t the Jews. It Was Just You”

Frum conservative commentator Ben Shapiro raised the ire of antisemitic rapper Kanye West on Sunday when he tweeted, “A good way not to accidentally dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you don’t know is not to dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you do know,” in response to news that former President Trump dined with West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

West attacked Shapiro over the comment by posting screenshots of an article from left-wing Media Matters reporting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Shapiro’s Daily Wire over $100,000.

“Shapiro starvingly accepts $100,000 from one of my opponents then tries to trash me,” West tweeted.

West has since deleted the tweet, but before he did, Ben Shapiro retweeted the post and commented: “Sadly, you’ve trashed yourself. You didn’t need my help. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t the Jews. It was just you.”

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boering also responded to the rapper’s post, pointing out that their media company has taken money from candidates across the board.

“We’ve accepted far more than that from your opponents,” Boering wrote. “DeSantis has rented our lists. Trump has rented our lists. Virtually every major Republican figure has rented our lists at some point. Stupid argument.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)