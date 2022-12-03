Gaza Terror Groups Actualize Threat, Fire Rocket Into Israel

A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel at about 8 p.m. on Motzei Shabbos.

The rocket landed in an open area near the town of Nachal Oz and b’chasdei Hashem, there were no reports of injuries.

Residents of the area reported hearing a powerful explosion.

The rocket fire, the first in a month, comes after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas terror groups last week threatened retaliation against Israel for the elimination of two senior PIJ terrorists in Jenin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)