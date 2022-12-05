WATCH: Jewish Father and Son Shot with BB Gun Outside Kosher Supermarket In Staten Island

A Jewish man and his son exiting Island Kosher in Staten Island were attacked in a drive-by BB gun shooting on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 4:20 pm outside the supermarket on Victory Boulevard, when a suspect in a black sports car fired at the pair as he drove past them.
Thankfully, both father and son were not seriously hurt; the father was struck in the chest and the young boy was hit on the ear. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene and did not require further treatment.
The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime
Police say the vehicle in question was a Ford Mustang without license plates and fled following the incident towards Richmond Avenue.
No arrests have yet been made.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And yet people still voted for that dumb thing in office. I’m glad the 2 are okay. Staten Island is the only borough that didn’t want a complete waste of a person. It’s such a shame. People had the chance to change NY and they ruined it.
we are very lucky to have a strong pro police mayor who maintains strong relations with our askanim in office.
B’H they are both ok and it didnt hit them in the eyes, especially the young boy who got hit in the ear!
They could have chas veshalom caused real damage.
I hope they catch these animals and find a way to hit them with federal hate crime charges so that they cant get out so easy without bail, then they wont be so ‘tough’ anymore while they are locked up with their own type in jail.