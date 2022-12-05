WATCH: Jewish Father and Son Shot with BB Gun Outside Kosher Supermarket In Staten Island

A Jewish man and his son exiting Island Kosher in Staten Island were attacked in a drive-by BB gun shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:20 pm outside the supermarket on Victory Boulevard, when a suspect in a black sports car fired at the pair as he drove past them.

Thankfully, both father and son were not seriously hurt; the father was struck in the chest and the young boy was hit on the ear. Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene and did not require further treatment.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime

Police say the vehicle in question was a Ford Mustang without license plates and fled following the incident towards Richmond Avenue.

No arrests have yet been made.

