Al Jazeera Sues Israel In The Hague, Claims IDF “Deliberately” Killed Abu Akleh

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television channel on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague against “those responsible for killing veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Al Jazeera claims that an investigation by the channel’s legal team shows that IDF soldiers deliberately fired at Abu Akleh and her colleagues. “The new witness evidence and video footage clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces,” the statement said. “The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded.”

Al Jazeera also claimed that “this deliberate killing was part of a wider campaign to target and silence Al Jazeera.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the report by stating: “Nobody will interrogate IDF soldiers and nobody will preach to us on morals of combat, definitely not Al Jazeera.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz advised Al Jazeera to examine what happens to journalists in Iran and other areas where Al Jazeera broadcasts from.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir told The Jewish Press that the Al Jazeera network should be expelled from Israel. “The Al Jazeera network not only covers the news in an anti-Semitic way, distorts the truth and publishes lies, they also work against the State of Israel around the world,” he said. “This propaganda network should be expelled from the country and not given the opportunity to continue its anti-Israel campaign of lies.”

