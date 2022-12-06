AGAIN: Another Orthodox Jewish Man Shot By BB Gun, This Time In Flatbush

A young Jewish man was the victim of a BB gun attack on Monday night in the heart of Flatbush, the second such attack against Orthodox Jews in New York City in the past two days.

The victim was shot in the neck, but thankfully was not seriously injured.

Flatbush Scoop is reporting that the incident occurred in the vicinity of East 18th Street and Avenue M.

The NYPD 70th Precinct and Hate Crimes Task Force are investigating, and Flatbush Shomrim are working on security camera footage to assist in the investigation.

The shooting comes just a day after a Jewish father and son were struck by BB pellets fired from a passing sports vehicle outside a kosher supermarket in Staten Island.

It isn’t yet known whether the two attacks are connected.

In the meantime, the NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim are increasing patrols in the area in an effort to better protect Orthodox Jewish residents who have been victimized countless times in recent months.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and the Flatbush Shomrim 24 Hour Emergency Hotline at 718-338-9797.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)