Uri Davidi Releases Brand New Album ‘Ani Chai’

Uri Davidi does it again with brand new album out today and it’s already making waves. ‘Ani Chai’ is available in store and online wherever Jewish music is sold!
To stream or download ⬇️
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/uridavidi/ani-chai
Uri Davidi does it again with brand new album out today and it’s already making waves. ‘Ani Chai’ is available in store and online wherever Jewish music is sold!
To stream or download ⬇️
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/uridavidi/ani-chai
This is the best news I’ve seen all week! Thanks for sharing
Awesome album Uri!
Mabrouk!
keep them coming!