Uri Davidi Releases Brand New Album ‘Ani Chai’

Uri Davidi does it again with brand new album out today and it’s already making waves. ‘Ani Chai’ is available in store and online wherever Jewish music is sold!

To stream or download
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/uridavidi/ani-chai


