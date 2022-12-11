REVELATIONS COMING? Musk Says His Pronouns Are “Prosecute/Fauci”

In an early-morning tweet on Sunday, Twitter owner Elon Musk took a swipe at outgoing White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Musk has been recently releasing troves of data to journalists showing how Twitter, under its previous leadership, stifled conservative voices and suppressed the dissemination of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal story. His latest tweet, however, shows that he might soon be releasing damning information about Fauci, who led the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have already vowed to launch investigations into the retiring Fauci, but revelations that could come from Musk might pose a bigger danger to the octogenarian Fauci than anything Republicans can dig up on their own.

Before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, the social media platform routinely suspended anyone who called into question anything Fauci said about the Covid-19 pandemic, including his pushback against the lab leak theory, his insistence that lockdowns were necessary and that masks helped mitigate the spread of the virus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)