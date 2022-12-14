Badatz Eidah HaChareidis Calls To Say Aneinu Borei Olam

The Badatz Eidah HaChareidis has called to say Aneinu Borei Olam in Shemonah Esrei due to the lack of rain.

The call follows the psak of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein on Shabbos to begin saying Aneinu.

“Kislev has arrived and rain hasn’t fallen,” the Badatz notice says. “We’ve heard the call of the Shomrei Torah farmers. Half of Kislev has already passed and this year is Motzei Shiviis and rain still hasn’t fallen and they’re hoping for Birchas Hashem and gishmei Bracha.”

“Therefore, the Beis Din Tzedek has ruled that until the Gishmei Bracha arrive, everyone should say the special tefillah for rain V’Aneinu Borei Olam in Birchas Shomeya Tefillah in Shemonah Esrei.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)