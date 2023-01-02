PM Netanyahu: “Despicable UN Vote Won’t Bind Israel”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Motzei Shabbos responded to the resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on Friday night requesting that the International Court of Justice (ICC) discuss Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation” of Yehudah and Shomron and Jerusalem.

“Just like the hundreds of distorted UN General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the years, today’s disgraceful resolution will not obligate the Government of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“The Jewish people are not occupying its land and is not occupying its eternal capital Jerusalem. No UN resolution can distort this historical truth.”

“In recent days, I have spoken with world leaders who changed their votes as a result. Together with President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and the personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have achieved something important. In the UN resolution that was passed in November, the Palestinians had an absolute majority of UN member states that supported their initiative. Those that did not support it – that opposed, abstained or were absent – were in the minority.”

“Now, after our intervention, 11 countries changed how they voted and as a result there has been a turnaround: The countries that supported the Palestinian initiative were a minority of UN members and those that did not support the Palestinians were a majority of UN member states.”

“I would like to thank President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the UN and the personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their cooperation in bringing about this important achievement. We will continue to fight for the truth,” Netanyahu resolved.

Prior to the vote, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said: “The outrageous resolution calling for the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice is a moral stain on the UN and every country that supports it. No international body can decide that the Jewish people are ‘occupiers’ in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate.”

“The Palestinians have rejected every peace initiative while supporting and inciting terror,” Erdan emphasized. “Instead of pushing the Palestinians to change, the UN is doing the opposite: helping them to harm the only vibrant democracy in the Middle East which recently signed four peace agreements with Arab countries. We will not take part in this disgraceful show of lies.”

“The decision to hold a vote that deals with Israel on Shabbat is another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel’s position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined.”

4/ Yesterday the UNGA adopted its 15th resolution on Israel. The text condemns the Jewish state 35 times, ignores Jewish and Christian history by calling the Temple Mount only by its Islamic name, and launches a new ICJ proceeding targeting Israel. Only a minority voted for it. pic.twitter.com/T09MnaYgyy — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 31, 2022

2022 UN General Assembly resolutions on:

🇰🇵 North Korea 1

🇦🇫 Afghanistan 1

🇻🇪 Venezuela 0

🇲🇲 Myanmar 1

🇱🇧 Lebanon 0

🇵🇰 Pakistan 0

🏴‍☠️ Hamas 0

🇩🇿 Algeria 0

🇹🇷 Turkey 0

🇷🇺 Russia 6

🇨🇳 China 0

🇶🇦 Qatar 0

🇸🇦 Saudi 0

🇮🇱 Israel 15

🇨🇺 Cuba 0

🇸🇾 Syria 1

🇮🇶 Iraq 0

🇮🇷 Iran 1

🇺🇸 U.S. 1 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 31, 2022

