Goldknopf Resigns From Knesset, Paving Way For Pindrus

Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation from his membership in the Knesset to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Goldknopf resigned his position under the Norwegian Law, which allows any MK who is appointed as a minister or deputy minister to temporarily resign from the Knesset, allowing another member of their party to assume the position instead. His resignation was in accordance with the agreement between Agudas Yisrael and Degel HaTorah, allowing Yitzchak Pindrus to enter the Knesset.

“I wish my friend HaRav Pindrus much success in his position,” Goldknopf said. “He’s an experienced and intelligent shaliach tzibur and his parliamentary activity will bring significant achievements to the public in Israel.”

Meir Porush, the Jerusalem Affairs Minister, and Uri Maklev, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Transporation Ministry, are also expected to resign from the Knesset, allowing Agudas Yisrael representative Moshe Roth and Degel Hatorah representative Eliyahu Bruchi to enter the Knesset.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)