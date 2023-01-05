AFTER 34 YEARS: Maggid Shiur And Wife Have First Baby

The maggid shiur HaRav Efraim Fishel Yisrael Weinberger and his wife embraced their first child this week after 34 long years of waiting

HaRav Weinberger, a 52-year-old Bobover chassid, got married in Brooklyn in 1988. After being married for many years without being zohech to zera shel kayama, the couple moved to Eretz Yisrael 11 years ago – partially due to a promise they received that they would have a baby boy if they moved to Eretz Hakodesh.

They settled in the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem, where Rav Weinberger is a maggid shiur in Yeshivas Ketana Darchei Yosher, a Bobover 45 yeshivah.

HaRav Weinberger also established chaburos for avreichim with fertility issues and would arrange trips and Shabbatonim and be mechazik them.

A huge Mazal Tov!

