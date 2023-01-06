UK’s Education Union: “Israelis Release Wild Boars To Scare Palestinian Children”

Britain’s National Education Union (NEU) is not content to spread only lies about Israel but also disseminates bizarre conspiracy theories, Honest Reporting reported.

According to the report, the most recent issue of Educate, the NEU’s bimonthly publication, included an article claiming that Israeli “settlers” train wild boards to attack Palestinians.

Mohammed Aziz, a member of a delegation from an official NEU trip to Jerusalem and the West Bank wrote: “We were told that wild boars are released in and around the camp by settlers to scare children.”

Aziz was recycling an old conspiracy theory from 2014, when Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas claimed that “every night, [Israelis] release wild pigs against us.”

Another recent report by Palestinian Media Watch said that the PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida recently published a fabricated story as fact – that Israeli cows act as spies. The article quoted a Palestinian village elder as saying: “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail.”

The elder also claimed that “settlers release herds of wild boars” to destroy PA Arab crops.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)