STUNNING: Biden Compares Illegal Immigrants to Jews Fleeing Nazi Germany [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Joe Biden made a dramatic comparison on Thursday, equating the plight of migrants attempting to illegally enter the United States with Jewish refugees who were fleeing the Nazis’ persecution of them.

A reporter asked Biden whether he views migration as a human right, to which the president replied, “Well I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted. I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go… escape and get help where they could.”

Standing beside Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris nodded in enthusiastic approval.

The comparison earned Biden some withering criticism on social media.

“Comparing Haitians leaving Haiti or Nicaraguans leaving Nicaragua to Jews fleeing violent extermination from Nazi Germany is both an outrageous minimization of the Holocaust and a vile slander of Latin American nations,” wrote former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. “Biden will say or do anything to expand illegal immigration.”

“Biden just compared illegal aliens—lawbreakers who have been found to be terrorists, drug dealers, and bad actors—to Jews fleeing Germany during the Holocaust. Not even remotely the same situation. This kind of mindset prevents us from legitimately securing our border,” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted.

