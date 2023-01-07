Defense Minister Galant Revokes Entry Permits Of PA Officials Who Visited Terrorist

Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Motzei Shabbos ordered the revocation of the entry permits to Israel of three senior Palestinian Authority officials: Mahmoud al-A’loul, Azzam al-Ahmed and Rouhi Fatouh.

Galant made the decision after consultation with all relevant security officials.

The three officials took advantage of their status and entered Israel to visit the home of terrorist Karim Younes, who was released from prison this week after serving 40 years in prison for the murder of IDF soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980.

A public celebration took place in Younes’ village on Friday.

