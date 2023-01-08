SHOCKING: Jewish Man Injured in Intentional Ramming Attack in Crown Heights

A Jewish man was rammed and injured by a vehicle in Crown Heights on Friday evening in an incident that the NYPD is now investigating as a bias attack.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 6 pm at the intersection of Albany Ave. and Union Street in Crown Heights, when the driver of a white sedan stopped at a red light appeared to notice a visibly Jewish man crossing the street.

Surveillance video shows the driver appear to intentionally turn and ram his vehicle into the Jewish man before accelerating and fleeing the scene.

The man, a Lubavitch adherent in his 50s, was treated by Hatzolah and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

YWN is posting disturbing surveillance footage of the attack below in the hopes that it could expedite the apprehension of the suspect.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)