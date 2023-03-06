PAID PROTESTS: NIS 250 + Gas For Anti-Judicial Reform Protesters

The organizers of protests against the government’s judicial reform plan are offering Israelis payment to join a protest that will bring traffic at Ben-Gurion Airport to a halt.
After the “National Disruption Day” last week, a new protest was called for this Thursday at Ben-Gurion Airport. Following the announcement, a Whatsapp message was sent to various groups offering people payment to join the protest.
“You want to make a few shekels this Thursday? Come shut down Ben-Gurion Airport for NIS 250 plus gas!
“This Thursday (3/9) at 9 a.m., people from all over Israel will arrive at Ben-Gurion and take action with a simple tactic: we’ll drive slowly between the entrances of the airport and Terminal 3 and back, again and again.
“The more cars there are, the more we can impact the airport’s operations for many hours. The goal is to enjoy a leisurely drive around the airport. Bring music and podcasts.”
The message also warns: “Whoever does not coordinate with the managers of the protests won’t receive payment! You must send the managers your full name and type of vehicle in order to register to receive payment.”
Walla reporter Yaki Adamker discovered that one of the people involved in offering payment to protesters at the airport is former El Al captain Ofer Lapidot, who was involved in an attempt to organize a similar protest in 2020 against Netanyahu’s flight to the United Arab Emirates.
Previous reports related similar instances of payments offered to those willing to join anti-government protests.
The New Israel Fund, a US-based left-wing NGO, has admitted to financially backing anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The money should be confiscated
Give all the drivers tickets with points
This is how Israel ends. Right wingers will end israel
The class of persons protesting the judicial reform are the class that is used to hiring someone to “get their hands dirty” so it is quite reasonable they want to hire someone to protest on their behalf. Israeli and Jewish history explain how it came to pass that the “left” is the one in Eretz Yisrael that consists of the upper class (economically) that is opposed to democracy (small “d”, as in rule by the majority).
Wow, what a deal. No one paid me to get battered by Magav and company.
@domenick00 if right wingers will end Israel, at least we can say that a majority of the country decided to end itself.
Clown.
Love the photo of the bare chested, tattooed chiloni facing off with the cop. Nothing says Israel like a bare chested, tattooed chiloni.
What is the difference between (i) getting paid to protest, and (ii) protesting without pay in support of a government that will pay you and exempt you from military service?
Its very worth it, I just signed up