WATCH: Bnei Brak Residents Lay Tefillin On Left-Wing Protesters





Widespread left-wing protests against the Netanyahu government took place across Israel for the third consecutive week on Thursday.

However, it was the first week that protesters demonstrated in Bnei Brak, blocking the entrance to the municipality and setting up a mock military recruitment center. Some of the protesters continued walking to other areas of Bnei Brak and protested in front of Yeshivas Ponoevezh as first seder was beginning.

Despite the nuisance to the public, at least a couple of Bnei Brak residents saw the protest as an opportunity for kiruv and ahavas Yisrael and offered to lay tefillin for any protesters that were interested.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)