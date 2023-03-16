WATCH: Bnei Brak Residents Lay Tefillin On Left-Wing Protesters

Widespread left-wing protests against the Netanyahu government took place across Israel for the third consecutive week on Thursday.
However, it was the first week that protesters demonstrated in Bnei Brak, blocking the entrance to the municipality and setting up a mock military recruitment center. Some of the protesters continued walking to other areas of Bnei Brak and protested in front of Yeshivas Ponoevezh as first seder was beginning.
Despite the nuisance to the public, at least a couple of Bnei Brak residents saw the protest as an opportunity for kiruv and ahavas Yisrael and offered to lay tefillin for any protesters that were interested.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The way it should always be!!
…and so much more effective than anger.
I noticed that lately everyone is “coming out of the closet” putting on teffilin with unsuspecting strangers in the most usual places. There have been quite a few such stories recently on YWN/
Once upon a time none besides Chabadskers would do this, while others would mock and find fault in doing so (things like “guf naki”, negel vasser,kavanah, tzneius, even the kitchen sink etc).
Now it has spread to Litvish, Chassidish, Sefardish…
These days, is everyone becoming Chabadskers?
We took back from Chabad their innovations in Kiruv. It’s about time we stole back putting on teffilin on other yidden. Maybe soon we will take back the Ramban too!
Will we need to become card-carrying members of Chabad or appointed as shlichim?