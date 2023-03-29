70-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Boro Park





An elderly man was struck and injured by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Boro Park. Hatzolah was called to the scene of the accident at 11th Avenue and 55th Street at around 10 pm, with paramedics finding a 70-year-old victim suffering from multiple serious injuries.

The man was rushed in critical condition to Maimonides Medical Center, where doctors are working to save his life.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating the accident and has cordoned off the area as they probe the incident.

