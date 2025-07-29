Netanyahu Slams UK’s Palestinian Statehood Plan: “A Jihadist State on Israel’s Border Today Will Threaten Britain Tomorrow”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu launched a blistering rebuke against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, condemning the UK’s newly announced conditional plan to recognize a Palestinian state as a dangerous act of appeasement that would embolden terrorism and endanger Western nations.

“This rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims,” Netanyahu wrote on X, in an English-language statement aimed squarely at the international community. “A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW.”

In a direct swipe at Starmer’s diplomatic pivot, Netanyahu warned: “Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

The comments mark a sharp escalation in tensions between Jerusalem and London after Starmer announced that the UK would formally recognize a Palestinian state by September unless Israel halts its military campaign in Gaza and undertakes specific measures to improve humanitarian conditions. The policy shift, which mirrors a similar recognition move by France earlier this year, has drawn condemnation from pro-Israel lawmakers and officials who say it effectively legitimizes Hamas.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had not discussed the issue of Palestinian statehood during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Starmer at Trump’s golf resort in Scotland. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump made clear that he does not support unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state under the current conditions.

“We never discussed it,” Trump told reporters. “If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas. I’m not about to do that.”

While Trump refrained from publicly criticizing Starmer directly, his remarks made plain his disapproval of moves like France’s recognition of Palestine and the UK’s looming decision to follow suit. “I’m not in that camp,” he added.

Trump also revealed that he had spoken with Netanyahu two days ago and expressed confidence in Israel’s ability to oversee the distribution of food aid in Gaza.

“They want to preside over the food centers, to make sure the distribution is proper,” Trump said. “I think Israel wants to do it. They don’t want Hamas stealing the money or stealing the food.”

He acknowledged the urgency of the situation: “They need food, and they need people to be able to get them the food.”

