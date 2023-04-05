Rare Manuscript Discovered: “There Will Be Economic & Political Crises”





In recent days, a rare manuscript was discovered written by the Yerushalmi Gaon HaRav Leibel Mintzberg, z’tl, the ba’al sefer Ben Melech, in which he discusses inyanei geulah. The manuscript, written 50 years ago, was published for the first time in the Yom Tov issue of Luach Mashmidim.

Rav Mintzburg wrote in the manuscript: “Those who calculated the time of Moshiach and were proven false led to the fact that even today, when you mamash see what’s written in Tanach coming true – you don’t want to see it and think it will also be proven false…look in Zechariah 12-14 and Yechezkel 38-39 and Yoel 2 – that all speak of the final war in which Moshiach will be revealed and each reveals different details about it.”

“And it’s wonderous that 2,600 years ago, they wrote that at the end of days, Yisrael will return to Eretz Yisrael and Yerushalayim and all the goyim will gather for a war against Jerusalem. And look in Sanhedrin in Rashi…”ולשבי פשע ביעקב” is mamash this time – and now there will be economic and political crises. And the parties will fight with each other so much that there will be a total disintegration and there will be no judges and there will be total chaos, rachmana latzlan.”

“And the Russians will conquer Iran, Persia and then Iraq, Bavel, and from there they will come with Jordan and Syria for a war against Jerusalem, and they will be joined by Saudi Arabia and other countries, and this will lead to a world war between the US and Russia, and then Hashem will judge the entire world, etc.”

