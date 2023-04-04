FRUM LAWYERS? Two Yarmulka-Wearing Men Seen Behind Trump at Manhattan Court





As former President Donald Trump walked stone-faced out of a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon after being charged and booked over hush money payments he made to two women in 2016, his legal team followed in tow.

Curiously to many watching the drama unfold, two men wearing yarmulkas were seen on camera walking along with Trump’s legal team just behind the president.

While Trump has a crew of lawyers working on his defense against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s charges against him, the inclusion of two Orthodox Jewish lawyers has never been publicly disclosed.

One of the lawyers appears to Gedalia M. Stern, a Manhattan-based attorney whose “practice focuses on representing individuals criminal investigation and under indictment,” and who has “extensive experience… with a variety of crimes, including bribery, benefits fraud, wire fraud, kidnapping, and sex crimes,” according to his website bio.

Stern graduated from Beth Medrash Govoha in 2010 and Columbia Law School in 2014.

It isn’t yet clear who the other kippa-clad individual walking behind Trump was, though he presumably is an attorney as well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)