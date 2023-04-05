WATCH THIS: Trump Impersonator Causes Chaos in Manhattan as Ex-Prez Prepared for Court





Someone used Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday to his prankster-minded advantage by riding around in a limo while dressed as Donald Trump.

Bystanders were shocked as they saw what some thought was the actual former president rolling around Manhattan near Trump Tower.

As protesters and counter-protesters gathered near Trump’s skyscraper, a red-faced man waved at the crowd from a limo as he passed by with a fake security detail along with him in the vehicle.

The real Trump left the tower a bit later. Around 1 pm, the former president left through a side door, entered a waiting SUV, and headed over to the courthouse, where he was booked and read his charges before submitting a not guilty plea.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)