Beit Shemesh Resident Killed In ATV Crash, Sister In Critical Condition

The Levinstein family was enjoying a Chol Hamoed outing at the Yarmut Park in Beit Shemesh and Yisrael, z’l, was giving rides to his siblings on his ATV. He was on a ride with his sister, Rus Altman, a 29-year-old mother of 3 children, and drove into the adjoining area of Ramat Beit Shemesh Hei, where he apparently crashed into a fence, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Since the area is still sparsely populated, the victims weren’t found until about an hour later, when the family members began searching for them. Rescue workers called to the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. There, unfortunately, the doctors were forced to declare the death of Yisrael, z’l. Rus was hospitalized in very serious and unstable condition.

Yisrael, z’l, and Rus are the children of Reb Dovid Levinstein, a well-known figure in the city, who made aliyah from Russia and established a family of 13 children.

דיווח ראשוני: תאונת דרכים קשה ברחוב רועי קליין בשכונת רמת בית שמש ה' – נווה שמיר, במעורבות טרקטורון רייזר שהתהפך בשטח, 2 פצועים פונו במצב קשה מאוד. המשטרה פתחה בחקירת נסיבות התאונה. pic.twitter.com/IeViZSrbdo — בית שמש חדשות (@shemeshnews) April 10, 2023

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Rus bas Sora b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)