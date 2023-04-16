The Left Mock Bibi, Smotrich For Saying “B’ezrat Hashem”





A left-wing storm arose following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich’s joint statement on Motzei Shabbos in response to the Moody’s rating agency’s credit rating forecast, in which they wrote that “Israel’s economy is stable and strong and b’ezrat Hashem will remain so.”

The use of the term “b’ezrat Hashem” infuriated many left-wing opponents of the government, who launched a Twitter storm mocking the term.

Former finance committee chairman Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu) responded: “Economy ‘b’ezrat Hashem’, security ”b’ezrat Hashem’, cost of living ‘b’ezrat Hashem’, governance ”b’ezrat Hashem’.”

A social media user wrote: “There are no words, this is how a country is run – ‘b’ezrat Hashem.’ In 2023, a public office holder who uses the phrase ‘b’ezrat Hashem’ in his official response is simply unfit for office.”

Another person tweeted: “A country of lunatics and worshipers of gods.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) responded: “Yes, ‘b’ezrat Hashem.’ These are not crude words. These words are not a substitute for hard work, dedication, contemplation, and effort – they complement them. I write this as a secular and liberal person. Anyone who is so astounded by these two words, ‘b’ezrat Hashem’ should stop being shocked.”

Left-wing activist Eldad Yaniv responded: “I say to my camp – it’s permissible for the prime minister to say ‘b’ezrat Hashem,’ just like the US president – Democratic or Republican – doesn’t end a speech to the nation without ‘G-d Bless America.'”

