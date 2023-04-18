WATCH: Elon Musk Warns That AI Could Cause ‘Civilization Destruction’





Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has issued a warning that artificial intelligence could lead to “civilization destruction.” In a recent interview, Musk expressed concern that the proliferation of AI products for general consumer use, including those developed by tech giants like Google and Microsoft, could lead to catastrophic consequences.

Musk, who is deeply involved in the growth of AI through his various companies, including a rumored new venture, has repeatedly warned about the dangers of AI. Last month, he joined a group of other tech leaders in signing an open letter calling for a six-month pause in the “out of control” race for AI development.

Despite his warnings, Musk has been a part of the broader AI arms race through investments across his sprawling empire of companies. Tesla, for example, relies heavily on artificial intelligence and even hosts an annual AI day to showcase its work. Musk was also a founding member of OpenAI, the company behind products like ChatGPT, which Musk has said is “not what I intended at all.”

More recently, Musk is reportedly working to build a generative AI startup that could rival OpenAI and ChatGPT. According to the Financial Times, Musk is building a team of AI researchers and engineers, as well as seeking investors for a new venture. Musk last month incorporated a company called X.AI, the report says, citing Nevada business records.

Musk hinted at this effort in his interview, saying, “we’re going to start something which I call TruthGPT.” He described it as a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that “cares about understanding the universe.” Despite his involvement in the AI industry, Musk’s warning serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of uncontrolled AI development.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)