RARE INCIDENT: Entire Golani Brigade Deserts Base In Anger Over New Commander





In a rare incident, all the soldiers in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade deserted their base due to their anger over their new commander.

The soldiers laid down their weapons and left their base in protest over the dismissal of their commander, who was transferred from his position due to “incompatibility.” The commander was replaced by an officer from the Paraptrooper’s Brigade, which was apparently seen as an insult to the Golani soldiers.

The soldiers also launched a “protest campaign” on social media over the issue.

The move was condemned by the IDF which issued a statement saying that it is “a serious incident that is not in accordance with IDF values ​​and what is expected of IDF soldiers. The issue is currently being investigated and will be handled accordingly.”

One social media user wrote: “The left that started by normalizing the phenomenon of refusal destroyed the IDF.”

