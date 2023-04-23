WATCH: Reb Paley Writes Letter In Sefer Torah Dedicated L’illui Nishmas Ushy & Yaakov, H’yd





Reb Avraham Noach Paley, who lost his two sons in the Ramot terror attack, is Baruch Hashem recuperating from his injuries and has even begun walking with a walker.

On Thursday evening, he went to the Kosel to daven for the first time since the attack to daven before celebrating the start of the writing of a Sefer Torah l’illui nishmas his sons.

The Sefer Torah is being funded through the generosity of a kehilla in Toronto, Canada, and through the efforts of HaRav Zev Spitz.

