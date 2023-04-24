KIBBUD EIM: UTJ MK Interrupts Knesset Meeting To Answer Call From “Ima”





Israel’s Knesset Channel published an amusing video that highlights the kibbud eim of UTJ MK Yaakov Asher.

“Ima is above everything,” the explanation to the video states. “Watch the chairman of the Interior Committee MK Yaakov Asher answer a call from his mother in the middle of a committee discussion.”

Asher, who serves as the chairman of the Knesset’s Interior Committee, was addressing the committee when his kosher phone rang.

“One minute,” he excused himself. “It’s my mother.”

He then turned around and spoke quietly to his mother for a minute or two, to the amusement of the committee members.

When he finished, he apologized and said. “Slicha, this is more important than everything, Baruch Hashem.”

HaRav Asher’s father passed away several months ago at the age of 96.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)