Sen Gillibrand Discusses Antisemitism, Yeshiva Funding, Infrastructure With Rockland Askanim





Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a meeting with Jewish community leaders in Rockland County on Sunday, including elected officials, school officials, and leaders from Hatzolah and Chaverim to hear firsthand the needs of the rapidly expanding Orthodox Jewish population in the region.

Over the course of the roughly hourlong meeting, Sen. Gillibrand listened to the concerns of the community leaders regarding aging infrastructure in Rockland County, the need for additional funding for private schools, as well as confronting the scourge of anti-Semitism, which has been particularly showing its ugly head in Ramapo.

Presenters at the meeting included Legislator Aron Wieder, Community Outreach Center Director Herschel Horowitz, Bas Mikrah principal Rabbi Rosengarten, Naftali Silverberg from Hatzolah, and others.

The New York senator was sympathetic to the community’s needs and pledged her commitment to assisting them as much as is in her power. She also made note of increased security funding for private schools, shuls, and other critical landmarks, urging everyone to apply for the available grants.

