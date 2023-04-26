WATCH CHILLING VIDEO: Hallel & Yigal’s Brother Marks Bar Mitzva At Kevarim Of His Brothers

0
Shalom and Tzur Yaniv, the father and brother of terror victims Hillel and Yigal, h'yd, recite Kaddish at the Yom HaZikaron ceremony at the Kosel on Monday evening, the night before Tzur's 13th birthday. (Knesset Channel)

Life continues even during times of overwhelming grief. On Tuesday, immediately after the end of the state memorial at the military cemetery on Har Herzl, hundreds of people sang “Happy Birthday” and “Mazal Tov V’Siman Tov” to Tzur Yaniv for his 13th birthday.

Tzur is the younger brother of Hillel and Yigal, h’yd who were murdered in a terror attack in Huwara in February.

On Monday evening, Tzur and his father, Shalom, recited Kaddish together at the Yom HaZikaron ceremony at the Kosel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)