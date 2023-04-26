WATCH CHILLING VIDEO: Hallel & Yigal’s Brother Marks Bar Mitzva At Kevarim Of His Brothers





Life continues even during times of overwhelming grief. On Tuesday, immediately after the end of the state memorial at the military cemetery on Har Herzl, hundreds of people sang “Happy Birthday” and “Mazal Tov V’Siman Tov” to Tzur Yaniv for his 13th birthday.

Tzur is the younger brother of Hillel and Yigal, h’yd who were murdered in a terror attack in Huwara in February.

On Monday evening, Tzur and his father, Shalom, recited Kaddish together at the Yom HaZikaron ceremony at the Kosel.

