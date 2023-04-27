BUSTED: Biden Caught With Cheat Sheet Giving Him Questions Reporters Will Ask

When you’re 80 years old, you can be forgiven for needing to read off a paper to understand someone’s question. Not so much when you’re president of the United States. And that’s exactly what Joe Biden was caught with on Wednesday.
A photo snapped during a Joe Biden joint press conference session showed that the president had a cheat sheet on which a question from a reporter was clearly written out.
“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” the sheet said Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian would ask.
A different reference guide was used to display the names of additional officials from the Biden administration who would communicate in the sequence of delivering remarks during the press conference.
If you worried about Biden’s mental acuity before, the cheat sheet revelation won’t make you feel any better.
Last year, Biden was seen with another cheat sheet – one that would have been comical were it not so sad.
“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the note said, before directing the elderly Biden, “YOU take YOUR seat.”
Everything is fine with Joe Biden’s brain. Nothing to see here, folks.
The funny thing is, it doesn’t really matter. The US is by far the main reason why Ukraine is beating a rival is is far more powerful than them. This is the first time since the 1990s that the US has had such military success (probably since, like in the Gulf War, they are fighting a conventional war, and not a terrorist group). Europe is increasing its NATO support and Finland just joined (with Sweden wanting to in the future). Finland had hundreds of miles of border with Russia and has a mandatory draft for all young men. This is probably the biggest US foreign policy win since HW Bush and the Gulf War coalition. Biden was also able to pass a major infrastructure bill which included a lot of funds for climate innovation, as well as the Chips Act which majorly increases American jobs and technological edge. Under Biden, the economy was able to return after covid, with very low unemployment, but that caused high inflation (which was seen throughout the world) and thus the Fed had to raise interest rates. So, let him have a cheat sheet. Argue with his record and policies using facts and evidence and comparitive analysis.
This article begs the question whether “cheat” sheets given to any of his predecessors, and what is the difference between a “cheat” sheet and an agenda, and what is wrong with being prepared. Yes, Biden is old, but he is not stupid. Trump is old and is stupid. The important question is, how did a great democracy get stuck with old choices.
Not long ago, when the sheker macher was in office he was caught with a similar paper. So woooo… great reporting! Yay! You got him! Hooray! Amazing!
First of all, the picture on the right is titled press conference prep, does anyone think that a president or their staff wouldn’t prepare for a press conference? Second, was this question asked?
Good to know we again have a president who presents correct facts to the public and actually prepares.
danny boy,
Yes, it’s hilarious. The Brainless, incontinent napper has overseen rampant violent crime, an uncontrolled border invasion, runaway inflation, rising anti-Semitism, energy price spikes, supply chain meltdowns and Afghanistan conquered by the Taliban. He then encouraged a “minor incursion” into Ukraine and is begging Iran to sign an even worse nuclear agreement. So now we’re informed that the few times he’s available to answer questions from the press, he cheats and even has to have “YOU” spelled out in capital letters.
Brandon’s record and policies are abysmal, he’s a mentally deficient fraud and every one of your toadying posts simply prove that woke-ism is truly a mental illness.