BUSTED: Biden Caught With Cheat Sheet Giving Him Questions Reporters Will Ask





When you’re 80 years old, you can be forgiven for needing to read off a paper to understand someone’s question. Not so much when you’re president of the United States. And that’s exactly what Joe Biden was caught with on Wednesday.

A photo snapped during a Joe Biden joint press conference session showed that the president had a cheat sheet on which a question from a reporter was clearly written out.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” the sheet said Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian would ask.

A different reference guide was used to display the names of additional officials from the Biden administration who would communicate in the sequence of delivering remarks during the press conference.

If you worried about Biden’s mental acuity before, the cheat sheet revelation won’t make you feel any better.

Last year, Biden was seen with another cheat sheet – one that would have been comical were it not so sad.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the note said, before directing the elderly Biden, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Everything is fine with Joe Biden’s brain. Nothing to see here, folks.

