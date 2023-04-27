Car Crash: Condition Of Father & Son Still Very Serious





The condition of the father and son of the Domnovitch family, who were involved in a devastating head-on collision on Wednesday, is still very serious.

According to a statement from Soroka Hospital on Thursday morning, the father, about 40, and his 7-year-old son are still in the ICU and PICU, sedated and ventilated. The mother underwent surgery and her condition is moderate, and two siblings, ages 4 and 6, are in light condition.

The driver of the car that swerved into the path of the vehicle carrying the Domnovitch family is also in moderate condition. At this point, it is unknown what caused the driver, a 25-year-old woman, to swerve from her path. As part of the investigation, the police checked her blood for traces of alcohol or drugs.

Tragically, the Domnovitch baby, 10-month-old Maayan Dovid, z’l, was killed in the accident.

In the wake of the accident, which occurred on Route 40, the head of the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council, Eran Doron, told Radio 103FM on Thursday morning that the process of widening the highway must be completed. “From my office window, I can see convoys of cars on their way to Eilat and soldiers traveling up north for their Shabbat vacation – I understand what this means.”

The mother, Ayala, told Ynet: “We were on our way for a tiyul with the children to Ein Avdat [National Park] and suddenly, in one moment, our life turned upside down.”

She spoke about her baby who was killed in the accident. “We were zocheh to a wonderful and sweet child, 10 months old, who brought so much light – full of joy and smiles. Today, we return this gift to Hakadosh Baruch Hu and hope He’ll give us the strength to continue raising a happy family, to look at what we have and give thanks.”

“Just this morning, I was thinking how blessed Ilya and I are that our lives are good, and we have everything.”

Ayala requested that the public continue davening for her family, especially for her husband and son, Ilya and Uri.

Ilya Yinon Shraga ben Baya Yardena

Ayala Molly bas Nechama

Uri Amidan ben Ayala Molly

Neta Avraham ben Ayala Molly

Shachar Yisrael ben Ayala Molly.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)