MOMENTUM GROWING: Adirei HaTorah Holds Asifa For Rabbanim Ahead Of Massive Maamad HaTorah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A splendorous asifa took place in Lakewood on Motzei Shabbos to honor the rabbanim of the Lakewood region, impress upon them the critical work of Adirei HaTorah, and to apprise them of the details of the upcoming maamad hatorah that will be taking place on June 4th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The asifa was the second of three critical gatherings being held by Adirei Hatorah ahead of the massive June 4th event, which, like last year’s asifa, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people. A previous event was held for the Roshei Chaburah of BMG, and a future event will be held for representatives of the dozens of shuls in Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Manchester, and beyond.

The motzei shabbos event included the participation of BMG Roshei Yeshiva Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, Rav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a, Rav Dovid Schustal shlit”a, and Rav Yisroel Newman shlit”a, with the latter also addressing the attendees.

