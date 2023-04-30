MOMENTUM GROWING: Adirei HaTorah Holds Asifa For Rabbanim Ahead Of Massive Maamad HaTorah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A splendorous asifa took place in Lakewood on Motzei Shabbos to honor the rabbanim of the Lakewood region, impress upon them the critical work of Adirei HaTorah, and to apprise them of the details of the upcoming maamad hatorah that will be taking place on June 4th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The asifa was the second of three critical gatherings being held by Adirei Hatorah ahead of the massive June 4th event, which, like last year’s asifa, is expected to attract more than 20,000 people. A previous event was held for the Roshei Chaburah of BMG, and a future event will be held for representatives of the dozens of shuls in Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Manchester, and beyond.
The motzei shabbos event included the participation of BMG Roshei Yeshiva Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, Rav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a, Rav Dovid Schustal shlit”a, and Rav Yisroel Newman shlit”a, with the latter also addressing the attendees.
I fully believe that torah needs chizuk but not just with talk and parties we have to build a better infrastructure
Commenter #1, you couldn’t have said it better! We’re losing too many children and they’re not bad kids. They lack the enthusiasm and we need to address that BIG TIME! Davening is soooooo boring! The lack of feeling accomplished after a z’man at yeshiva, etc. We need to pump them to feel a gishmak in being a yid.
Whilst there is no question that Limud Hatora needs constant chizuk, after speaking to scores and scores of Younguleit currently in yeshiva, it seems that the only people that the momentum is gtowimg for are the creators of this event. I spent over 10 years after marriage in BMG and the Tent event was very nice. Eventually it got out of hand and had to be stopped. This Aderi Torah event was nice the first time. But now, let’s not kid ourselves, it’s all about the money. At least that’s what many, if not most yungeleit in yeshiva feel. How much more are babysitters going to raise rates and while cutting hours. What more issues is this going to solve. Nothing the creators of this event need to check out the reality of most people in this town who actually do associate themselves with the Yeshiva ,as myself and most of my friends.
In addition, to my last comment, I have heard from so many young couples in BMG Kollel who have been married for a couple of years that they are laughing themselves all the way to the bank. All the while that my chèvra who spent many years learning who had less and didnt have this Mishugas of needing vacations all over the globe, we are now “mutchering” for prnassa without the accolades and hype. Of course, every generation is different, but as I said, in my first comment the organizers of this event need to look out for the real reality and not kid themselves. This event will be fun and enjoyable and even have a little bit of chizuk, but all in all, it is nothing more than a money maker and hype. I don’t mean to sound pessimistic or to put anyone down, but this is the general feeling of the public of which I am part of.
My husband spent many years in BMG kollel and is a talmid chochom. He now is in chinuch and we struggle in a number of ways including paying the bills – although at the end of the day, help always comes through bs’d. I keep asking my husband what this is about and he tells me after speaking to many leaders and listening to many Rabbonim in Lakewood, he still doesn’t have a clue. Is anyone able to explain this? A little curious also, why the fancy melava malka? Wouldn’t the Rabbonim have what to eat when they get home? Sorry for being so clueless – I’m usually pretty good at understanding.