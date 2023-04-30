Israel’s Supreme Court: “Non-Jewish Kids Up For Adoption Can Be Megayeir By Reform, Conservative”

The Supreme Court last week ended Israel’s long-standing policy of only permitting non-Jewish children up for adoption in Israel to undergo Orthodox giyur which is recognized by Israel’s Chief Rabbanut.
The ruling came after a 20-year legal battle, with the original petition filed in 2003 by the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism.
Proceedings on the case were renewed following the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2021 that people converted by the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel will be recognized as Jewish and can become Israeli citizens through the Law of Return.
The State had argued that non-Orthodox giyur would be detrimental to the children as it would make it difficult for them to get married since non-Orthodox giyur is not recognized by the Rabbanut.
However, the court rejected the argument and ruled to end the policy of allowing only Orthodox giyur for children up for adoption.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
