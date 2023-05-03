Islamic Jihad Posts Video, Claims It Fired At Israeli Air Force Planes





The military wing of Islamic Jihad on Wednesday posted photos on social media that show underground warehouses loaded with missiles and launchers – which according to the terrorist organization, were used against Israel during the flare-up on Tuesday.

Islamic Jihad also published a video in which it claimed that it used surface-to-air missiles against the Israeli Air Force jets that attacked the Gaza Strip.

In the photos distributed on the Arab social networks, Islamic Jihad terrorists are seen entering a missile warehouse, loaded with rockets, and carrying a rocket to the launch site.

The symbol of the organization’s military arm – “Al Quds Brigades” can be seen on top of the launcher.

#فلسطين | الإعلام الحربي لسرايا القدس ينشر صوراً من داخل أحد الأنفاق الاستراتيجية ولراجمات الصواريخ. pic.twitter.com/zv0Wecpz3P — غرب آسيا – عاجل (@WANbreaking) May 3, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)